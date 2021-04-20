Where are you going?
Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum

500 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville, OR 97128, USA
+1 503-434-4185
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

The Goose is Loose

Yes, the Spruce Goose is located in McMinnville, OR. Who knew? Planning a wine trip out west, I came upon this little known fact and had to include a stop. It really is an engineering marvel. It's big, it's wood, and yes folks, it flew! Nice job Howard.
By Matthew Keesecker , AFAR Local Expert

Goose Caboose

Here's a view from behind the Spruce Goose.

