Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum 500 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville, OR 97128, USA

More info Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

The Goose is Loose Yes, the Spruce Goose is located in McMinnville, OR. Who knew? Planning a wine trip out west, I came upon this little known fact and had to include a stop. It really is an engineering marvel. It's big, it's wood, and yes folks, it flew! Nice job Howard.