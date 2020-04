Everglades National Park

This Florida park, with its vast subtropical wetlands and coastal ecosystems, has the dubious distinction of being the only one on this list that UNESCO considers endangered. Such issues for a park can include a decline in population of local species, climate change, and encroachment by people. It became a national park in 1947, was added to the World Heritage site list in 1979, and UNESCO added it to the endangered list in 2010.