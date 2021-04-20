Where are you going?
Everest Base Camp

Everest Base Camp Trail, Khumjung 56000, Nepal
Coming upon this sign which stood in front of this view was a chilling moment. It was the moment I realized where I was, as I trudged along the trail to Everest Base Camp. There's nothing better than the feeling of being surrounded on all sides by miles and miles of the most terrifying yet elegant mountains in the world...
By Annie Shustrin , AFAR Local Expert

Janice Nason
almost 7 years ago

Mount Everest sunset

The recommended tourist season to visit Everest Base Camp is May-September. I went in November, where the sleepless, high altitude, gasping-for-breath nights are spent at -5 degrees Celcius. Having undertaken much personal growth to get to this spot (pit toilets, a bus with no heat), this blissful moment of unadulterated scenery is a life highlight.

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
