Everest Base Camp Everest Base Camp Trail, Khumjung 56000, Nepal

Wow, I'm in the Himalayas Coming upon this sign which stood in front of this view was a chilling moment. It was the moment I realized where I was, as I trudged along the trail to Everest Base Camp. There's nothing better than the feeling of being surrounded on all sides by miles and miles of the most terrifying yet elegant mountains in the world...