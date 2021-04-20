Everest Base Camp
Everest Base Camp Trail, Khumjung 56000, Nepal
Wow, I'm in the HimalayasComing upon this sign which stood in front of this view was a chilling moment. It was the moment I realized where I was, as I trudged along the trail to Everest Base Camp. There's nothing better than the feeling of being surrounded on all sides by miles and miles of the most terrifying yet elegant mountains in the world...
almost 7 years ago
Mount Everest sunset
The recommended tourist season to visit Everest Base Camp is May-September. I went in November, where the sleepless, high altitude, gasping-for-breath nights are spent at -5 degrees Celcius. Having undertaken much personal growth to get to this spot (pit toilets, a bus with no heat), this blissful moment of unadulterated scenery is a life highlight.