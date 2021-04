Evangeline

Get a taste of France and the American South at this locally-owned bistro in downtown Calistoga. Menus for dinner and weekend brunch include fried green tomatoes, shrimp étouffée, and steak frites, evidence of the restaurant's Louisiana flair. Solo diners will enjoy a seat at the bar, where they may meet friendly locals (or at least get a great Sazerac cocktail), and on warm nights, guests should try for a table on the patio.