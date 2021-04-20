Where are you going?
Eurovea Galleria

Pribinova 8, 811 09 Bratislava, Slovakia
+421 2/209 152 86
In an effort to bring Bratislava up as its own tourist destination, the Slovakian government poured money into a revitalization of the shoreline by the Danube River. A large shopping mall and pedestrian walkway filled with cafes and restaurants literally transformed the area into a fun spot for both locals and tourists.
By Alex M.

Alex M.
almost 7 years ago

In an effort to bring Bratislava up as its own tourist destination, the Slovakian government poured money into a revitalization of the shoreline by the Danube River. A large shopping mall and pedestrian walkway filled with cafes and restaurants literally transformed the area into a fun spot for both locals and tourists.

