European Solidarity Center
Inaugurated in 2014, the European Solidarity Center is much more than a museum. While it does feature an excellent exhibition about the Solidarity movement, the center mostly works to nurture democracy, open society, and dialogue between citizens, regularly organizing conferences and educational programs. It also features an impressive library and serves as the home base for several NGOs. Before going inside, stop at the Monument to Fallen Shipyard Workers, which features tall crosses commemorating the strikers killed by military police and soldiers in December 1970. After taking it all in, enter the building via the historic Gate No. 2—the same fence that Lech Wałęsa famously jumped over during the 1980 strikes, leading to the signing of the Gdańsk Accords and political and economic upheaval in Poland. This event and more are detailed in the center’s main exhibition, which encourages visitors to think and participate. Once you’ve walked through the entire thing, go upstairs to the rooftop observation deck, from which you can enjoy panoramic views of the former Lenin Shipyards as well as Gdańsk’s Old Town.