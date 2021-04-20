European Hansemuseum
An der Untertrave 1, 23552 Lübeck, Germany
| +49 451 8090990
Photo by Olf Mahlzan
Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm
European HansemuseumThis impressive museum, opened in 2015 in central Lübeck, is the largest in the world dedicated to the extensive history of the Hanseatic League—a confederation of merchant guilds and market towns that came to dominate Baltic maritime trade from the late 1100s to around 1450. Inside, visitors can find staged historical scenes and display cabinets featuring rare and precious objects, as well as interactive exhibitions showing how medieval Hanseatic merchants lived. Some of the sets, like the market hall from Bruges around 1361, can be fully explored, and the historically accurate textiles can even be touched.
In addition to the main building, the complex houses the restored Castle Friary (home to a former Dominican friary), a law court and remand prison from the 19th century, the HanseLab (which tells the story of the Hanse more generally), and an archaeological excavation site. Thanks to an integrated RFID chip that pairs with your phone, you can choose from four different languages in which to explore 50 European towns and four different topics. Afterward, spend some time in the museum’s new building, where you’ll find a café, restaurant, and public terrace with great views over the Trave River.