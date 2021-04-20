Europäischer Hof Heidelberg
Heidelberg’s most luxurious hotel is also one of its oldest. Run by the Kretschmann family since opening in 1865, the Europäischer Hof offers a welcoming mix of historic prestige and modern design. The public areas are dotted with early-20th-century furnishings, while the spacious guest rooms have been tastefully renovated; some of the suites come with whirlpool tubs. At the Kurfürstenstube restaurant, guests can choose to sit in the wood-paneled dining room, decorated with brass chandeliers and copper etchings of Heidelberg, or out on the lovely terrace overlooking the garden. Also on-site is the trendy Fritz restaurant for seasonal specialties, as well as a couple of bar and lounge areas. Hotel amenities range from babysitting services and business facilities to car rentals, luxury shops, and even a hair salon, plus a panoramic spa with a pool, sauna, and sun terrace with views of Heidelberg Castle.