Europacorp

30 Rue des Buissons, 95700 Tremblay-en-France, France
Layover in Paris: Head to the Movies Tremblay En France France

Sun - Sat 10am - 1am

EuropaCorp's first multiplex cinema, created by director Luc Besson, just opened its doors near the Charles de Gaulle airport in the Aeroville shopping center and makes an ideal hangout for an ultra-short layover. Besson enlisted the help of street-food pioneer Kristen Frederick (of Le Camion Qui Fume and Freddie's Deli) to concoct a more gourmet offering at the theater's concession stand to match the luxury-leaning moviegoing experience he envisioned (plush, selective seating, menus on iPad for seated service, etc.). Inspired by the popularity of cocktail bars, she opted for Le Popcorn Born which features a wide selection of savory and sweet gourmet popcorns using the highest-quality ingredients (truffle, parmesan, goat cheese, etc.). This is guaranteed to become a destination worth a special visit on its own. Until then, consider a night (or afternoon) at the movies during your next layover.
By Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor

