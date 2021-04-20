Eurochocolate
132, Via Campo di Marte, 130, 06124 Perugia PG, Italy
| +39 075 583 7314
Perugia: City of Chocolate LovePerugia, home to Perugina chocolates like Baci (chocolate "kisses" with hazelnut bits that come in starry wrappers with love sayings in several languages), is also home to Eurochocolate, Europe's largest chocolate festival.
For nine days every October, the medieval architecture and beautiful views of Perugia become the setting for the world's best chocolate exhibition. Perugina, Lindt, Caffarel, and many other chocolate companies adorn the cobblestone streets and piazzas with chocolate everything. Everything.
Romeo and Juliet hearts, chocolate fish, chocolate kebabs, chocolate bricks, hot chocolate, chocolate pastas, and chocolate liquors are some of the delights that make Perugia give Paris a run for its City of Love title. After all, isn't chocolate one of the world's greatest loves?
When your stomach and pocket need a break, check out the wineries, listen to some outside music entertainment, do some cheese or truffle (the mushroom) tastings, or climb a chocolate wall.