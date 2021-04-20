Eureka Tower
Get a birds eye view of Melbourne from the Eureka Skydeck 88 in SouthBank.
Ascend 88 stories to the Southern Hemisphere’s highest viewing platform for 360-degree views across the city, Olympic Precinct, Albert Park and on a clear day, to Tasmania’s coastline.
To orientate you with the city there are fixed viewfinders showing just a few of the cities most popular attractions, an outdoor terrace with binoculars and fantastic views of Port Phillip Bay, a free downloadable iPhone audio tour, and a small café.
If you’re not afraid of heights consider taking on ‘The Edge’, a 3-metre observation deck outside the building which will leave you standing almost 300-metres above ground – not for the faint of heart.
For the best value for money purchase a Sun & Stars ticket that allows for two visits in one day, giving you the opportunity to see Melbourne by day and night.
The Edge Experience is at an additional cost.
