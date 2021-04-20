Where are you going?
Euphrasian Basilica

Eufrazijeva ul., 52440, Poreč, Croatia
+385 52 451 784
Euphrasian Basilica Croatia

Euphrasian Basilica

For Byzantine art at its best, head to this 6th-century basilica, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Located in the historic heart of Poreč, the remarkably preserved building is one of Europe’s most outstanding examples of religious architecture. In addition to the basilica with its fusion of classical and Byzantine elements, the complex includes an atrium, an octagonal baptistery, and an episcopal palace. When exploring the site, don’t skip the dazzling mosaics in the apse of the basilica, the views of Poreč’s Old Town from the belfry, and the religious paintings and ancient stone sculptures in the palace.
By Anja Mutic , AFAR Local Expert

