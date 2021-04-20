Etxeko Bob' Beer
69 Rue Francis Jammes, 64240 Hasparren, France
| +33 5 59 29 70 39
Mon - Fri 8am - 4pm
Artisan Beer in the French Basque CountryBob Worboys is a Brit expat who grew passionate about the lack of artisan beer in the Basque Country.
His tiny brewhouse, complete with vintage delivery truck, is located in the village of Hasparren, France.
Any passionate beer drinkers or foodies passing through should make a stop to tour the facilities and chat with Bob himself about his fight for good beer, experience working with top chefs at Mugaritz on beer pairings, and his incredible lifestory. Oh, and taste some excellent craft beer with a Basque touch.