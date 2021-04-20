Étretat Étretat, France

Produits du Terroir This store, Produits du Terroir or local products, was absolutely delightful to see and walk through it. They sell a very wide variety of local jams, sauces, Calvados.



Calvados is an apple brandy from the French region of Lower Normandy. Apple orchards and brewers are mentioned as far back as the 8th century by Charlemagne.It is distilled from cider made from specially grown and selected apples, of which there are over 200 named varieties.



They also sell sea salt obtained from the Atlantic Ocean and many, many other goodies. I spent at least half an hours looking, reading the labels. The owners are very nice and do not mind nosy tourists.



It is so worth seeing, it is so beautifully decorated inside and out.