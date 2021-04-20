Where are you going?
Étretat

Étretat, France
Evening in Etretat Étretat France
Evening in Etretat

After walking around, hiking, all afternoon we sat down to eat at a restaurant, close to the cliffs so we had a great view. As dinner progressed and it got darker I had the immense pleasure to see that the city of Etretat actually lights up the cliffs at night.
They looked as magnificent during the night as they did during the day. What a great thing to do, I am so happy I got see them this way. They are quite a sight.

The beach was now empty, except a few scattered couples stealing kisses from each other.
A very romantic and beautiful setting for having a nice meal, taking a walk or sitting on the beach.

I fully recommend having a short or a long stay here to get to see all the amazing things this little town has to offer.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

