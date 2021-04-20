Étretat Étretat, France

Enjoying the sunset view Hiking to the little church, Notre Dame de la Garde, in Etretat is rewarded with this magnificent view.



It was already early evening for us. The sun was still warm but feeling breezy too. Very little people up there so all you could hear was the wind and the sound of the waves in the ocean.

I could not tear myself away from this place. It's a great place to relax, read a book, have a picnic - as I have seen a couple enjoying dinner not far from this bench.



I am very eager to go back there and feeling very lucky that for us if can even be a day trip. If you visit Normandy, a visit to Etretat is a must.