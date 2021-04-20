Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Étretat

Étretat, France
Website
Enjoying the sunset view Étretat France

Enjoying the sunset view

Hiking to the little church, Notre Dame de la Garde, in Etretat is rewarded with this magnificent view.

It was already early evening for us. The sun was still warm but feeling breezy too. Very little people up there so all you could hear was the wind and the sound of the waves in the ocean.
I could not tear myself away from this place. It's a great place to relax, read a book, have a picnic - as I have seen a couple enjoying dinner not far from this bench.

I am very eager to go back there and feeling very lucky that for us if can even be a day trip. If you visit Normandy, a visit to Etretat is a must.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points