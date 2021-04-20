Étretat Étretat, France

Notre Dame de la Garde The chapel of Notre Dame de la Garde is on top of the cliffs, looking out over Etretat, the sea and the white cliffs Southwards. The hike is short and of easy. From there you get to see beautiful views of the cliffs and the town.



It was built in 1854 by a Jesuit priest from Rouen and is dedicated to the sailors as well. In the Great War (WW1) is was destroyed, but immediately rebuilt in 1950.



Near the church is a monument in the shape of an airplane image in stone, for the flying pioneers Nungesser and Coli. They tried to cross the Atlantic in their aircraft "The White Bird", but were last seen over Etretat. Their attempt failed and the two pioneers were never found again.