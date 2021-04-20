Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Étretat

Étretat, France
Website
Notre Dame de la Garde Étretat France

Notre Dame de la Garde

The chapel of Notre Dame de la Garde is on top of the cliffs, looking out over Etretat, the sea and the white cliffs Southwards. The hike is short and of easy. From there you get to see beautiful views of the cliffs and the town.

It was built in 1854 by a Jesuit priest from Rouen and is dedicated to the sailors as well. In the Great War (WW1) is was destroyed, but immediately rebuilt in 1950.

Near the church is a monument in the shape of an airplane image in stone, for the flying pioneers Nungesser and Coli. They tried to cross the Atlantic in their aircraft "The White Bird", but were last seen over Etretat. Their attempt failed and the two pioneers were never found again.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points