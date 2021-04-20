Étretat Étretat, France

Normandy mussels After walking around the town of Etretat and hiking the cliffs, sit down to eat in any of the restaurants on the strand, and enjoy a fabulous bowl of Normandy mussels.

I live in Belgium so I have kinda gotten to recognize a good portion of mussels.



These mussels are very delicious. Smaller in size, they are very fresh and served with a creamy sauce. It's rich flavor mixed with the fresh mussels make it the perfect dinner meal.



Prices are also very low, half the pice of a portion in Belgium and you get a kilogram. I honestly felt like I was eating forever. One of my favorite things in the world is to eat great food for very little money.

