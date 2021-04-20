Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Étretat

Étretat, France
Normandy mussels Étretat France

Normandy mussels

After walking around the town of Etretat and hiking the cliffs, sit down to eat in any of the restaurants on the strand, and enjoy a fabulous bowl of Normandy mussels.
I live in Belgium so I have kinda gotten to recognize a good portion of mussels.

These mussels are very delicious. Smaller in size, they are very fresh and served with a creamy sauce. It's rich flavor mixed with the fresh mussels make it the perfect dinner meal.

Prices are also very low, half the pice of a portion in Belgium and you get a kilogram. I honestly felt like I was eating forever. One of my favorite things in the world is to eat great food for very little money.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points