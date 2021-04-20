Étretat Étretat, France

Hiking the Alabaster Coast We got to Étretat in the late afternoon - early evening and right away we wanted to go hike the cliffs. We were pleased to find out the hike was very accessible and of easy to moderate difficulty.

Somebody completely out of shape, like me, could do it. We also had kids and a small dog who were tough enough to do it too.



From the top you get breathtaking views of the cliffs, the ocean and the little town of Étretat. Also you get to see how amazing and huge nature can be and how small and insignificant we are. It really makes you think.



It is a tourist and farming town and very popular among European travelers. I hope to go back soon.