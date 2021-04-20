Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Étretat

Étretat, France
The Alabaster Coast Étretat France
Check Availability >

The Alabaster Coast

We spent three unforgettable days in Upper Normandy this past weekend.

Etretat is a very popular destination on the Alabaster Coast of France. Preferred by mostly Europeans, they flock to the gorgeous coast every year. Pointing to their shared geological origin, no other section of the French shoreline resembles the unique breathtaking seascape of La Côte d'Albâtre—the Alabaster Coast.

Its white pebble beach is perfect for a walk or just having a rest contemplating the world while listening to the sound of the waves. For kids it's especially fun as they really enjoy throwing the rocks into the water.

Although we saw people bathing in the ocean, the water is cold and we were only brave enough to dip our fit promising that next time we will take a dive.

I especially loved the fishermen's boats parked on the beach, very colorful and well maintained. There is a small business on the beach renting small kayaks and catamarans to take a closer look at the cliffs.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points