Étretat Étretat, France

The Alabaster Coast We spent three unforgettable days in Upper Normandy this past weekend.



Etretat is a very popular destination on the Alabaster Coast of France. Preferred by mostly Europeans, they flock to the gorgeous coast every year. Pointing to their shared geological origin, no other section of the French shoreline resembles the unique breathtaking seascape of La Côte d'Albâtre—the Alabaster Coast.



Its white pebble beach is perfect for a walk or just having a rest contemplating the world while listening to the sound of the waves. For kids it's especially fun as they really enjoy throwing the rocks into the water.



Although we saw people bathing in the ocean, the water is cold and we were only brave enough to dip our fit promising that next time we will take a dive.



I especially loved the fishermen's boats parked on the beach, very colorful and well maintained. There is a small business on the beach renting small kayaks and catamarans to take a closer look at the cliffs.