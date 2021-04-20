Where are you going?
Étretat

Étretat, France
Seafood cassoulet

You cannot walk on the strand of Etretat without being hit by the food smell from the various restaurants present there.

We chose Les Roches Blanches because I was intrigued by the seafood cassoulet.
Living in the Mons area, Belgium I discovered cassoulet a while back ago and really love it.

Cassoulet is a rich, slow-cooked casserole originating in the south of France, containing meat, pork skin and white beans. The dish is named after its traditional cooking vessel, the cassole, a deep, round, earthenware pot with slanting sides.

Of course the seafood version of it had to be sampled.
It was delicious, very rich, creamy texture full with allot of seafood: shrimp, mussels, scallops and garnished with bean sprouts and a langoustine on top.
It went great with a delicious demidry white wine.

By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

