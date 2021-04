Etnia Pousada & Boutique Rua Principal, 25, Trancoso, Porto Seguro - BA, 45818-000, Brazil

Etnia Boutique The owners of Brazil’s Etnia Club de Mar and Etnia Pousada hotels run this shop. Recreate the look of the beach town’s boho-chic crowd with bikinis from Brazilian brand Osklen, funky rubber-rimmed sunglasses, and dresses by the Rio-based label Cantão.



This appeared in the August/September 2013 issue. Image courtesy of Etnia