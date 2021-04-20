Etiquette Wines
Avenue Emile De Mot 19, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
| +32 2 644 64 11
More info
Sun 2:30pm - 10:30pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 12am
A Wine-Lover's Dream Shop and Bar in BrusselsWine bars are a recent phenomenon in Brussels but in the past few years, they have been popping up around town like mushrooms after the rain. Back in those pre-wine bar days, I dreamed someone would open my perfect wine bar in the city centre and, two years ago, someone did. It’s called Etiquette and it is wine-lover heaven.
Etiquette is many things: a shop, where you can purchase wines by the bottle; a restaurant, where you can eat tasty tapas-style treats (the braised pork belly is pure heaven); and of course, it’s a wine bar, where you can drink excellent wines by the glass.
Etiquette uses an innovative chip-card system for their wine bar. You pay a small deposit and are given a card, which you can load money onto. You then peruse the wines available in their seven wine fridges and select a wine to sample. You insert your chip card into the machine, select your wine, and the size of glass you’d like. The machine dispenses the correct amount into your wine glass and debits the cost from your card. It’s a vending machine for grown-ups.
The wines are excellent, as is the food, the staff is super friendly and helpful and the atmosphere is relaxed and cosy. In short, it’s my dream wine bar come to life.