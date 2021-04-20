Where are you going?
Eternal Spring Shrine

972, Taiwan, Hualien County, Xiulin Township, 283-3號
+886 3 862 1100
Eternal Spring Shrine Tarako National Park Taiwan

Eternal Spring Shrine

The Eternal Spring Shrine located within, Taroko National Park, is a tribute to 450 workers who lost their lives building a highway in the area. To get to the monument you must take a small hike over cliff-like terrain overlooking the Liwu River. The views from the monument are stunning and the walk through the caves is also fun (Watch your step though as some areas can be slippery). The monument is located adjacent from the Shakadang Trailhead, west of the park's headquarters.

Colin Roohan traveled to Taiwan courtesy of Taiwan Tourism, Ritz Tours, and Eva Air. His highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Colin’s trip at the USTOA blog - http://ustoa.com/blog/category/afar/
By Colin Roohan , AFAR Ambassador

