Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Etch Restaurant

303 Demonbreun Street
Website
| +1 615-522-0685
Enliven Taste Buds at Etch Nashville Tennessee United States

More info

Mon - Fri 11am - 2pm
Mon - Thur 4:30pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 4:30pm - 10:30pm

Enliven Taste Buds at Etch

This downtown restaurant led by Chef Deb Paquette, a longtime favorite in the food community in Nashville, offers a chic magic carpet ride that might include Moroccan-spiced venison with sweet potato guava, ginger grits, pear butter and cranberry sumac relish, or maybe a trio of scallops with confit and tempura mushrooms, smoked shallot vinaigrette, bacon, greens, butternut garlic essence and beet sriracha. The lunch items, which include sandwiches and salads, are no less thrilling. And definitely save room for desserts by Megan Williams, pastry chef.
By Jennifer Justus , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points