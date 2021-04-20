Etch Restaurant

Enliven Taste Buds at Etch
This downtown restaurant led by Chef Deb Paquette, a longtime favorite in the food community in Nashville, offers a chic magic carpet ride that might include Moroccan-spiced venison with sweet potato guava, ginger grits, pear butter and cranberry sumac relish, or maybe a trio of scallops with confit and tempura mushrooms, smoked shallot vinaigrette, bacon, greens, butternut garlic essence and beet sriracha. The lunch items, which include sandwiches and salads, are no less thrilling. And definitely save room for desserts by Megan Williams, pastry chef.