Esy Dragon: Fun, colorful souvenirs My go-to place for unique postcards and colorful souvenirs, Esy Dragon is chock-full of fun finds: beautiful soap dispensers, quirky luggage tags, delicate teapots, fun iPhone cases...



Located at #51, Lane 248 Taikang Lu (right around the corner from Kommune.)