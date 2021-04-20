Where are you going?
Estero Trail, Point Reyes National Seashore

Point Reyes Station, CA 94956, USA
| +1 415-464-5137
The Beauty of Mother Nature Point Reyes Station California United States

Sun - Sat 6am - 12am

I was on hike along the Estero Trail when I came across this brown pelican, sitting firmly, on a wooden bridge. I inched up towards it so I could have closer look at this beautiful bird. It didn't budge so I decided to sit down next to it to soak in the warm sunshine and to take in the views. Between admiring the beauty of this feathered creature and that of the rugged landscape all around me, I was quickly transported to heaven. Mother Nature did some of her finest work in Northern California. If you don't believe me, check out the other highlights posted for Point Reyes.

If you've never been to Point Reyes National Seashore Park, you should add it to your San Francisco travel itinerary - it's only about an hour's drive north of the city. There are plenty of trail options to suit everyone and when you're done, head down the road to Point Reyes Station and treat yourself to a snack at Cow Girl Creamery.
By Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert

