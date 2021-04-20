Esterházy Esterhazyplatz 1, 7000 Eisenstadt, Austria

More info Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Highlights of the Esterházy Palace The Esterházy family has ruled from its palatial estate in Eisenstadt, the capital of Burgenland, since 1622. They have been the foremost patrons of the arts in the region. Today, you can tour the rooms of the palace and the famous Haydn Hall. Admire the façade from your table at the Henrici Restaurant while dining on their famous Esterházy Roast Beef and Esterházy Cream Cake.