Agritourism Hotels: Estancia Nipebo Aike in El Calafate, Argentina

Gauchos on horseback still herd sheep and cattle at a ranch set in a gorgeous Andean valley in Los Glaciares National Park. You can hike along dramatic glacial outcrops and help to milk cows and shear sheep. Connect with the livestock on a different level in the dining room, which offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.From $240. 54/(0) 11-5031-0755, nibepoaike.com.ar .