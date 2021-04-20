Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Estancia Nipebo Aike

Latin America
Agritourism Hotels: Estancia Nipebo Aike in El Calafate, Argentina Atreuco Argentina

Agritourism Hotels: Estancia Nipebo Aike in El Calafate, Argentina




Gauchos on horseback still herd sheep and cattle at a ranch set in a gorgeous Andean valley in Los Glaciares National Park. You can hike along dramatic glacial outcrops and help to milk cows and shear sheep. Connect with the livestock on a different level in the dining room, which offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

From $240. 54/(0) 11-5031-0755, nibepoaike.com.ar. This story appeared in the January/February 2012 issue. 

See more agritourism hotels: 
Hotel Chocolat in St. Lucia 
Glenburn Tea Estate in Darjeeling
Dalabelos in Crete
mexico">Los Poblanos in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Finca Rosa Blanca in Costa Rica
 florence">Villa Campestri in Florence 


By Elaine Glusac , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30