Estancia Nipebo Aike
Latin America
Photo courtesy of Estancia Nipebo Aike
Agritourism Hotels: Estancia Nipebo Aike in El Calafate, Argentina
Gauchos on horseback still herd sheep and cattle at a ranch set in a gorgeous Andean valley in Los Glaciares National Park. You can hike along dramatic glacial outcrops and help to milk cows and shear sheep. Connect with the livestock on a different level in the dining room, which offers panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.
From $240. 54/(0) 11-5031-0755, nibepoaike.com.ar. This story appeared in the January/February 2012 issue.
See more agritourism hotels:
Hotel Chocolat in St. Lucia
Glenburn Tea Estate in Darjeeling
Dalabelos in Crete
mexico">Los Poblanos in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Finca Rosa Blanca in Costa Rica
florence">Villa Campestri in Florence