Estadio Vicente Calderón

Paseo de la Virgen del Puerto, 67, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Website
| +34 902 26 04 03
Some of Atletico's silverware Madrid Spain
Some of Atletico's silverware Madrid Spain

Atletico Madrid's Museum

The Calderon Stadium, where Atletico plays, also houses a must-see museum. On display you'll find trophies won over the past 100 years, information on the team's history and a curious exhibit of old children's games. For someone who enjoys this beautiful game it's a great place to visit.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Some of Atletico's silverware

Atletico Madrid may be over shadowed by their cross-town rivals, Real Madrid, but they still have a great following and have even won a pair of Europa League trophies in the past few years (the ones on the left).

Although they don't have the same insane budget in which to buy players as Real, they did get one over on the Spanish darlings by beating them in the Copa del Rey (King's Cup) last month.

If you're in town, visit the stadium and the team's museum. Oh, you can also visit Real Madrid's as well.

