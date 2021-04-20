Estadio Vicente Calderón

Some of Atletico's silverware

Atletico Madrid may be over shadowed by their cross-town rivals, Real Madrid, but they still have a great following and have even won a pair of Europa League trophies in the past few years (the ones on the left).



Although they don't have the same insane budget in which to buy players as Real, they did get one over on the Spanish darlings by beating them in the Copa del Rey (King's Cup) last month.



If you're in town, visit the stadium and the team's museum. Oh, you can also visit Real Madrid's as well.