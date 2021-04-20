Estadio Omnilife
2800 Circuito JVC
| +52 33 3777 5700
Cheer the ChivasOne of the best ways of experiencing a culture anywhere is witnessing and sharing the passion of its sports fans by attending a game. In the U.S., that might be baseball or football. In Mexico, it's soccer. And in Guadalajara, the hometown teams are Atlas and Chivas; the latter is the older of the two teams, founded in 1906.
Chivas home games are played at Estadio Omnilife, a stadium that seats nearly 50,000 and which requires 4,000 people to staff on game days. Rabidly loyal fans fill the stands and cheer wildly for the Chivas—why not join them?