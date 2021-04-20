Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Estadio Omnilife

2800 Circuito JVC
Website
| +52 33 3777 5700
Cheer the Chivas Jalisco Mexico

Cheer the Chivas

One of the best ways of experiencing a culture anywhere is witnessing and sharing the passion of its sports fans by attending a game. In the U.S., that might be baseball or football. In Mexico, it's soccer. And in Guadalajara, the hometown teams are Atlas and Chivas; the latter is the older of the two teams, founded in 1906.

Chivas home games are played at Estadio Omnilife, a stadium that seats nearly 50,000 and which requires 4,000 people to staff on game days. Rabidly loyal fans fill the stands and cheer wildly for the Chivas—why not join them?

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points