Estadio Malvinas Argentinas

Malvinas Soccer Stadium
Mendoza’s soccer stadium is located in General San Martin Park. Built in time for the 1978 World Cup held in Argentina, the stadium seats 40,000 fans (20,000 seats and 20,000 bleacher seats, where loyal fans tend to get a little crazy). The stadium’s original name was “The City of Mendoza
,” but was later renamed to “Malvinas Stadium” after the 1982 Falklands War with England, a bitter sovereignty dispute over the Islas Malvinas archipelago located near the southern coast of Argentina. The war has created a long-standing and heated soccer rivalry between the two countries. A national rivalry you can catch during Mendoza’s summer is a match between River Plate y Boca Juniors--a game definitely worth going to see. When there are no matches scheduled, the stadium also serves as a popular concert venue. Av. Los Platanos s/n, Parque General San Martín, Mendoza; +54 261 444 1958