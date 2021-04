The Madrid Train Station is a Jungle

This station is unlike any I've ever seen—there is a market among the trees, a pond of turtles, benches to unwind and a cute restaurant on the other side overlooking the scene. It's the perfect place for a family to explore for free. If you find yourself booking a train out of Madrid get to the station a bit early to check it out. Or even take a stroll down from Parque Retiro!