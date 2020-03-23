Essex Street Market 120 Essex St

Essex Market Essex Street Market has existed in various iterations since the 1940s, when it was established in an effort to control crowding of vendors on city streets. It's become a prime place for food shopping on the Lower East Side, with most of the shops operated by owners and producers who have made the goods you’re buying; cheese, charcuterie, chocolate, jams, and bread are among the grab-and-go items. This most recent airy and modern iteration opened in summer 2019, replacing the old market opened during the 1940s by Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia with a new 150,000-square-foot light-filled destination for food, fashion, and art.