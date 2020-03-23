Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Essex Street Market

120 Essex St
Website
| +1 212-334-6943
Essex Market New York New York United States

More info

Sun 10am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 7pm

Essex Market

Essex Street Market has existed in various iterations since the 1940s, when it was established in an effort to control crowding of vendors on city streets. It's become a prime place for food shopping on the Lower East Side, with most of the shops operated by owners and producers who have made the goods you’re buying; cheese, charcuterie, chocolate, jams, and bread are among the grab-and-go items. This most recent airy and modern iteration opened in summer 2019, replacing the old market opened during the 1940s by Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia with a new 150,000-square-foot light-filled destination for food, fashion, and art.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

The New LaGuardia Renovations Just Solved Everything Wrong With Airport Bathrooms
The New LaGuardia Renovations Just Solved Everything Wrong With Airport Bathrooms
This European Country Just Made Its Public Transportation Free for Everyone
This European Country Just Made Its Public Transportation Free for Everyone
8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales
8 Days Discovering Sydney and New South Wales
If You Need Me, I’ll Be Cuddling Rescued Animals at This Upstate Farm Stay
If You Need Me, I’ll Be Cuddling Rescued Animals at This Upstate Farm Stay