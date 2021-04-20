Espada's Yard Placencia Sidewalk, Placencia, Belize

Visit Espada’s Yard and Meet Chef Calvin There’s a stretch of sand between the Placencia Boardwalk (the narrowest, smallest main street in the world), and the ocean where a white house and a stand of seagrape trees are almost all that would alert you to the presence of an informal café run by Chef Calvin Young. Twinkling lights fill the trees after dark and during the day, hammocks welcome visitors who want to stay awhile, though tables and chairs are available for those who don’t have leisure on their mind. Cal, as he’s known around town, sources or catches his own meat and seafood every day to grill right in front of patrons and passersby. The menu changes, but the availability of his sweet and sticky Thai donuts does not. He works with a local guide who can even take customers out in kayaks to catch their own fish, followed, of course, by a grill treatment, served under the shade of the seagrape trees. Espada’s Yard feels like you’re stepping into Cal’s outdoor living room.



Days and hours vary, but Cal does have a Facebook page where he posts updates. www.facebook.com/ChefYoungLalloo