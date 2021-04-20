Where are you going?
Espace Commines

17 Rue Commines, 75003 Paris, France
| +33 1 42 77 53 26
Vintage Festival in Paris

After the success of its first two editions, the Wonder Vintage Market is back this September (20th-22nd) to the Espace Commines in the Marais. Sellers are hand-picked for the quality of their wares (vintage only with pieces from the 20s-80s) and affordability. Visitors can expect a variety of old treasures like furniture, lamps, phones, crockery, posters, records, clothes and accessories.

This year, visitors will also be able to win vintage-inspired gifts, get their picture taken in a retro photobooth, sample candy from the vintage candy bar, or have their nails and make-up done in an old-school beauty parlor. There's a vintage find for all leanings here and will be sure to be one of the shopping highlights of the fall.
By Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor

