Espace Commines 17 Rue Commines, 75003 Paris, France

Vintage Festival in Paris After the success of its first two editions, the Wonder Vintage Market is back this September (20th-22nd) to the Espace Commines in the Marais. Sellers are hand-picked for the quality of their wares (vintage only with pieces from the 20s-80s) and affordability. Visitors can expect a variety of old treasures like furniture, lamps, phones, crockery, posters, records, clothes and accessories.



This year, visitors will also be able to win vintage-inspired gifts, get their picture taken in a retro photobooth, sample candy from the vintage candy bar, or have their nails and make-up done in an old-school beauty parlor. There's a vintage find for all leanings here and will be sure to be one of the shopping highlights of the fall.

