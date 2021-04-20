Where are you going?
Eslite

500 Hennessy Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
+852 3419 6789
Perfect for "Book Owls" Hong Kong Hong Kong

Sun - Thur 10am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 11pm

Bookworms will be happy to know that the Eslite Bookstore is open until 11pm on most nights and 2am on Fridays and Saturdays. Arriving from Taiwan, this megashop of reading materials and designer stationery fills up the 8th to 10th floor at Hysan Place in Causeway Bay.

Here, you'll find multi-language books and references, along with a large collection of international magazines. If you're looking for film for your Lomography camera while on holiday, this is also the place to go.

As a bonus, the in-house Ten Ren tea bar serves what might just be Hong Kong's best milk tea.




By Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
