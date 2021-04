Perfect for "Book Owls"

Bookworms will be happy to know that the Eslite Bookstore is open until 11pm on most nights and 2am on Fridays and Saturdays. Arriving from Taiwan , this megashop of reading materials and designer stationery fills up the 8th to 10th floor at Hysan Place in Causeway Bay.Here, you'll find multi-language books and references, along with a large collection of international magazines. If you're looking for film for your Lomography camera while on holiday, this is also the place to go.As a bonus, the in-house Ten Ren tea bar serves what might just be Hong Kong 's best milk tea.