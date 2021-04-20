Eskimo Museum
242 La Vérendrye Ave, Churchill, MB R0B 0E0, Canada
+1 204-675-2030
Mon 1pm - 5pm
Tue - Sat 9am - 5pm
Take in Churchill's Culture at the Eskimo MuseumStep into the stories of the First Nation people of Churchill, Manitoba-- stories that are told through hand-crafted artifacts of the Inuit people, who have made their lives in these lands for several thousand years. Established in Churchill over 70 years ago, each piece of artwork has been craft fully curated. While the museum is mainly filled with art that pertains to the Inuit culture, there are also a number of archaeological pieces as well as natural history pieces, like a stuffed polar bear and other animals. The museum also serves as a gift shop and is completely privately-funded through purchases. Learning the culture of this fascinating people group truly serves to give a stronger appreciation for their way of life and all of the incredible ways they went about surviving in these lands where the polar bears roam.
Ashley Castle traveled to Manitoba courtesy of Travel Manitoba and Tauck . Her highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Ashley’s trip at the USTOA blog - http://ustoa.com/blog/category/afar/