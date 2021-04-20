Ese'eja native community of Infierno

Shop for potions from the medicine man From our lodge, Posada Amazonas, we headed into the jungle to spend time with the local medicine man. We had a fascinating tour of the community garden where we chewed on some leaves and learned about the different medicinal properties of the plants and trees around us. Then we visited the medicine man's workshop, where the remedies were created in some amazing looking contraptions. They poured us some samples of their most popular healing remedies. And finally, of course, was the shop, where large bottles could be purchased, because you can't find this stuff at home!



For sale:

Para Para (an aphrodisiac; we were told this is only for men)

Chuchuhuasi (made from the bark of a large canopy tree, this is a local remedy for arthritis pain)

Uña de Gato (cat's claw - multipurpose remedy: boosts the immune system, promotes cardiovascular health, and also has anti-inflammatory properties)

Love Potion (well, um... probably needs no explanation)