Ernesto's Restaurant Mexican Specialties & Seafood Selections
2559 Jackson Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX 78230, USA
| +1 210-344-1248
More info
Mon - Fri 11:30am - 2pm
Mon - Thur 5:30pm - 9pm
Fri, Sat 5:30pm - 10pm
Ernesto Knows BestErnesto's, tucked away in a strip mall in San Antonio, is a little gem of a family-run restaurant that is known for personable, friendly service and great food. (Having been in business for some 32 years, they must be doing something right.) The cuisine is, as the name states, based on Mexican specialities and seafood, served with your choice of Ernesto's nine 'signature sauces.'
After dinner, there's a selection of homemade desserts, including a coconut caramel custard.