Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ernesto Cafés Especiais

SQS qd. 115 Bloco C 14 - Asa Sul, Brasília - DF, 70385-530, Brazil
+55 61 3345-4182
Roasted & Toasted Brasilia Brazil

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 10pm

Roasted & Toasted

We discovered this small cafe tucked in a sector in Asa Sul or the "South Wing" of Brazil's capitol city of Brazil. With a mix of modern furnishings, like Eames chairs and rustic Brazilian charm the cafe its the perfect spot to grab a book and a perfectly crafted cup or watch the world pass by on the patio outside - beneath a giant mango tree. We ate a breakfasts of Brazil's prized toasted ham and cheese sandwich and sipped some of the best hot and blended coffee drinks in town. The Frappe Cafe com Nutella is possibly the best blended coffee drink I've ever tried. The owner travels extensively seeking out the best Brazilian beans which she roasts on a shiny machine displayed proudly in the shop's front window.
By Elise Hanna , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points