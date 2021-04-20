Ernesto Cafés Especiais

Roasted & Toasted
We discovered this small cafe tucked in a sector in Asa Sul or the "South Wing" of Brazil's capitol city of Brazil. With a mix of modern furnishings, like Eames chairs and rustic Brazilian charm the cafe its the perfect spot to grab a book and a perfectly crafted cup or watch the world pass by on the patio outside - beneath a giant mango tree. We ate a breakfasts of Brazil's prized toasted ham and cheese sandwich and sipped some of the best hot and blended coffee drinks in town. The Frappe Cafe com Nutella is possibly the best blended coffee drink I've ever tried. The owner travels extensively seeking out the best Brazilian beans which she roasts on a shiny machine displayed proudly in the shop's front window.