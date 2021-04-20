Where are you going?
Erg Chebbi

Erg Chebbi, Morocco
Sand Paper

Erg Chebbi Desert, Morocco.
By Katie Losey

Jeremy Braketa
almost 7 years ago

Camel Trekking in the Sahara

Though it may sound cliche to do so, a camel trek in the Sahara is a must while in Morocco. Our trip included tours of old Berber ruins, driving along the windy roads of the High Atlas mountains, a home-cooked meal in a Moroccan home, and of course, a camel trek through the sand dunes of the western Sahara Desert to sleep under the stars in an authentic desert camp. It is quite the experience.

