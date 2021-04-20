Er Pu.Re [CLOSED]
423 Avenue Louise
| +32 2 808 08 58
Elegant Dining on Brussels' Avenue LouiseLocated on Brussels street for all things chic, Avenue Louise, ER Pure is worth saving your pennies for. This restaurant exudes understated elegance but there is nothing understated about the food.
Chef Vincent Vervisch creates eatable artworks featuring two unique flavours tea and cigars (Don’t worry fellow non-smokers, there’s nothing smoky about these dishes). The dishes have a Japanese flare and elegance and the flavour combinations will blow you away. Every bite left us wanting more.
This must-try restaurant is only open through the week, so be sure to make reservations well in advance.