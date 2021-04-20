EQ3 Toronto
222 King Street East
| +1 416-815-2002
More info
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Fri 10am - 8pm
Sat 10am - 6pm
A Better Version of IKEAIf you’re looking for a step-up from IKEA but can’t afford the steep prices of boutique design shops in the T Dot, EQ3 is your best bet for streamlined and functional design.
If you’re strolling the multiple furniture shops on King East or post-brunch in Liberty village, there’s always something here to find or to take note of for your next furniture or home decor purchase.
That said, there are now shops world-wide.