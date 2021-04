Epic Hotel

Luxurious Experience at Epic

This was my second stay at a Kimpton Hotel. The decor and atmosphere is aesthetically pleasing. The rooms are very clean and inviting as well. It is in a great location - right on the bay, and within minutes from the cruise ports, as well as other restaurants and stores. The entire staff was very professional and kind. I felt extremely welcomed.We arrived after happy hour due to a flight delay. I was very appreciative of the drink vouchers I was able to use later in the night. The bar scene is just as wonderful as the rest of the hotel.I definitely recommend this to anyone looking for a satisfying stay in Miami