Luxurious Experience at EpicThis was my second stay at a Kimpton Hotel. The decor and atmosphere is aesthetically pleasing. The rooms are very clean and inviting as well. It is in a great location - right on the bay, and within minutes from the cruise ports, as well as other restaurants and stores. The entire staff was very professional and kind. I felt extremely welcomed.
We arrived after happy hour due to a flight delay. I was very appreciative of the drink vouchers I was able to use later in the night. The bar scene is just as wonderful as the rest of the hotel.
I definitely recommend this to anyone looking for a satisfying stay in Miami!
Miami's EPIC Hotel Offers Exclusive Exhale Spa Services
Exhale, the acclaimed "mind body spa" brand, has partnered with The EPIC Hotel in Brickell, Miami. The luxury spa brand is exclusively offering treatments at the urban lifestyle hotel.
With panoramic of Miami's city skyline and waterways, the 12,000 square foot spa is the ideal getaway from the hustle and bustle of South Beach and Downtown Miami.
A Swedish-based therapy combining the best-known therapeutic massage practices to provide an unparalleled hour of relaxation. Rhythmic massage movements are coupled with the use of powerful aromatherapy oils.
Customize your massage with your choice of an uplifting, detoxifying, or relaxing herbal blend.
