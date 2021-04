Épernay Épernay, France

The capital of champagne A trip to Épernay is a must while visiting Champagne Region.

It hosts many of the well known champagne houses like Moet & Chandon.

It's a pretty impressive sight, the street is very elegant and the architecture imposing, the majority of the champagne houses look like palaces. Tasting the champagne is easy, each house has a boutique where for twelve or fifteen euro you can taste one to three glasses.

It's one of my favorite places in France.