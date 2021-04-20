Enzo's Caffe Italiano
2529 NE Alberta St
| +1 503-222-1601
Sun 12pm - 9pm
Mon - Thur 3pm - 9pm
Fri 3pm - 10pm
Sat 12pm - 10pm
A Seat at the Family TableThere is no shortage of good Italian food in Portland. Crossing the line into "great" territory tends to involve innovation and localization, sometimes to the detriment of the cuisine. Chef Enzo Lanzadoro is a Southern Italy native who has captured the magic of that region's signature flavors and textures, bringing them to town to share in a warm, welcoming cafe. You can find Enzo's dishes at a lot of Italian tables around the city, but you won't find his nuanced spices, home-made cheeses, inventive vegetarian options or a tiramisu so superbly saturated, you'll feel like you're in Napoli.
The care given preparing this incredible food completely carries over into the dining experience. I felt like I was back in my Italian grandfather's kitchen, growing up on tomato sauces passed down through generations. Enzo is all about taking care of you, cooking for you, making you feel like you're part of the family. He makes it such an effortless experience, from the wine pairing, through the primi and secondi to the final sip of his home-made limoncello, all you have to do is enjoy. The service, personal attention and authenticity of the recipes all contribute to an evening well worth repeating. Enzo extends his passion to everyone at his tables. Treat yourself to an exceptional Italian culinary and cultural gem.