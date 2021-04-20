Envigado Envigado, Antioquia, Colombia

Afternoon coffee and cake There’s nothing quite like whiling away a warm afternoon by sipping on a silky coffee in the company of a loved one. Head to the upper reaches of Parque Lleras and you will find independent, chic coffee shops lining the streets. Me Late Chocolate is a great place to succumb to the temptation of rich dark chocolate or its legendary chocolate cocktails. Over in Envigado, a quick detour off Poblado Avenue will take you through a tight gravel path leading to a diminutive museum, behind which is the delightful Café de Otraparte. Here, a bohemian crowd congregates to sip coffee and fruit teas, and if you stay long enough you are guaranteed to be enchanted by live music.