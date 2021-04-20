Hammam and Spa at Entre Cielos

The Swiss owners of Entre Cielos imported the hotel’s spa concept to create Latin America’s first six-stage circuit hammam, drawing from a popular spa trend in Switzerland. The hammam is a bathing ritual that originated in the Orient over a thousand years ago, which evolved over time to become an integral part of societal life in Arabic, Greek, Roman, and Turkish cultures. The treatments use heat and water to rid the body of accumulated toxins and help purify the mind. Entre Cielos’ service follows the traditional 10-minute time rhythm. You begin with a warm shower and wrap yourself in a Turkish “pestemal,” or body towel. A spa attendant quietly guides you through two steam baths set at different temperatures, two exfoliation rooms, a temperature-controlled swimming pool, a hot stone relaxation rock, and an elective natural clay body mask at the end of the circuit. If your stress didn’t evaporate entirely with the steam, you may want to consider tacking on Cleopatra aromatic oil massage to deepen your state of relaxation. GuardiaVieja 1998, Vistalba, Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza; hotel@entrecielos.com; +54 261 498 3377



