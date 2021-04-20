Where are you going?
EnterTRAINment Junction

7379 Squire Ct, West Chester Township, OH 45069, USA
Website
| +1 513-898-8000
Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm

Ninety minutes south of Columbus and just to the north of Cincinnati, OH, EnterTRAINment Junction houses the world's largest train display - over 25,000 sq. ft. of model trains in an 80,000 sq. ft. facility. The indoor train display was built with over 2 miles of track, 90 locomotives and 1000 cars.

The owner's vision was "to create something unique, a one-of-a-kind family entertainment center that would entertain, educate and promote railroading and the hobby in a magical environment." He wanted to make it about the history of railroading, make it interactive and make it for all ages.

By Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert

