EnterTRAINment Junction
7379 Squire Ct, West Chester Township, OH 45069, USA
| +1 513-898-8000
Sun 12pm - 6pm
Mon - Sat 10am - 6pm
Model Trains For Kids Young And OldNinety minutes south of Columbus and just to the north of Cincinnati, OH, EnterTRAINment Junction houses the world's largest train display - over 25,000 sq. ft. of model trains in an 80,000 sq. ft. facility. The indoor train display was built with over 2 miles of track, 90 locomotives and 1000 cars.
The owner's vision was "to create something unique, a one-of-a-kind family entertainment center that would entertain, educate and promote railroading and the hobby in a magical environment." He wanted to make it about the history of railroading, make it interactive and make it for all ages.